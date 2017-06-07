FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open lower; NZ down
June 7, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Thursday, as commodities come under pressure
from falling oil and gold prices
    Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger
dollar, while an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of
crude and gasoline contributed to an existing global glut,
pushing down prices.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent, or 10 points, to 5,654, a 13.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark index closed about 0.27 percent lower. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.05
percent in early trade.
    
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)

