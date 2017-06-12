Australia shares set to edge lower; NZ down

June 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street which fell as a sell-off in Apple and other tech heavyweights dragged stocks down. The technology sector rout weighed on all three major U.S. stock indexes and raised concerns about lofty U.S. share levels, while the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week. The local share price index futures fell 0.264 percent or 15 points to 5675, a 2.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.02 percent on Friday, while financial markets in the country were closed on Monday for a public holiday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)