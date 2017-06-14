FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised to fall after Fed rate hike, oil prices dip, NZ flat
June 14, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares poised to fall after Fed rate hike, oil prices dip, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Thursday, mirroring a dip in Wall Street after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raised interest rates and crude oil prices
slumped to their lowest close in seven months. 
    A slide in the technology sector weighed on the Nasdaq and
S&P 500 as investors worried about the pace of economic growth
after the rate increase and weaker-than-expected inflation data.
            
    Crude oil prices fell nearly 4 percent, hit by an
unexpectedly large build in gasoline inventories and an
international outlook that suggests a big increase in supply in
the coming year.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.548
percent or 32 points to 5805, a 28.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
up 1.1 percent on Wednesday, its highest close in a month.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)

