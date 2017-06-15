FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Australia shares to brush aside Wall Street dip and open higher, NZ flat
#Banking and Financial News
June 15, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares to brush aside Wall Street dip and open higher, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade
higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United
States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as
high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall
Street lower. 
    The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights,
including Apple Inc          and Alphabet Inc           after
bearish research comments.             
    Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a
surprise build in U.S. gasoline inventories and ongoing worries
about heavy global supply.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.333
percent, or 19 points to 5723, a 40.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
down 1.2 percent on Thursday, snapping a four-day winning
streak.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         traded flat
in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

