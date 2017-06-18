FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Australia shares to edge higher; NZ flat
June 18, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares to edge higher; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, with energy
stocks poised to rise due to gains in oil prices.
    Oil prices on Friday bounced up off the year's lows as some
producers reduced exports and U.S. rig additions slowed. Wall
Street ended little changed on Friday.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.16
percent, or 9 points, to 5,723, a 51-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close.
    The benchmark had gained 0.2 percent at the close of trade
of Friday, adding 1.7 percent on the week, its best weekly
performance week since March-end.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         traded flat
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru)

