FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia shares poised for higher open, NZ slightly up
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 19, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares poised for higher open, NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with some support
also coming from higher commodity prices.
    U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow
hitting record highs as investors appeared to regain confidence
in the economy after upbeat comments from Federal Reserve
officials.     
     Chinese iron ore futures edged up on Monday along with
steel prices, while zinc prices touched a two-week high as
expectations rose for stronger demand from steelmakers.        
          
    Local financial and healthcare stocks may also climb higher,
mirroring their U.S. counterparts.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.14
percent, or 8 points, to 5,751, a 54.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.5 percent or 31.17 points to 5,805.20
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.