Australia shares poised for lower open, NZ slips

June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend losses into a third session on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street, with negative leads coming from lower oil prices. Energy stocks may lead losses for the day, mirroring their U.S. counterparts as oil prices ended down on Wednesday after hitting a 10-month low, as growing U.S. production and reduced Chinese refinery activity fed mounting concern over the stubborn global crude glut. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 18 points to 5622, a 43.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.6 percent, or 91.55 points, lower to end the session at 5,665.70 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)