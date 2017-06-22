FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ marginally low
#Banking and Financial News
June 22, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ marginally low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 23 - Australian shares look set to open higher on
Friday, buoyed by modest rebound in oil prices, while healthcare
stocks are likely get a boost from positive sentiment around the
release of U.S. Senate Republicans' healthcare bill.
    Gains are also likely to be lead by energy as oil prices
rose on Thursday, a day after hitting 10-month lows.      
    U.S. Senate leaders on Thursday unveiled a draft of
legislation to replace Obamacare, which sent the S&P healthcare
index          up 1 percent.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent or 7 points to 5,650, a 56-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed 0.7 percent or 40.28 points higher to
at 5,706.00 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
      

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)

