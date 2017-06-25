FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Australia shares seen flat at open; NZ down
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
June 25, 2017 / 11:33 PM / a month ago

Australia shares seen flat at open; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat
on Monday, as gains in commodity-driven stocks are expected to
offset losses in the financial sector. 
    South Australia imposed a surprise tax on Australia's five
biggest banks on Thursday, prompting predictions that other
states could follow suit. The financial index         closed
down 0.4 percent on Friday.               
    However, commodity prices improved over the weekend with
gold, iron ore and oil edging higher.                     
    The local share price index futures          rose nearly 0.1
percent or 3 points to 5,662, a 53.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday to close at
5,715.875, but ended the week down 1 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Bill Rigby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.