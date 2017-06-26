Australia shares set to inch higher; NZ flat

June 27 - Australian shares are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking meagre gains on Wall Street and helped by basic materials and energy stocks. Oil prices settled more than half a percent higher on Monday as some traders found bargains after last week's seven-month lows, while bets on tighter supplies from government-enforced cutbacks led to a rise in China's steel prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.04 percent or 2 points to 5,668, a 52.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.03 percent, or 2.55 points, to 7,598.05 at 2212 GMT. ($1 = 1.3193 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Bill Trott)