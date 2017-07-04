FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to be rangebound; NZ flat
#Banking and Financial News
July 4, 2017 / 10:14 PM / a month ago

Australia shares expected to be rangebound; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen trading in a
narrow range on Wednesday as the market is set for a correction
following the strong rally in the previous session.
    The benchmark was getting little help from broader U.S.
peers as Wall Street was closed for a national holiday.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.105
percent, or 6 points, to 5,738, a 45.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
climbed 1.8 percent, its highest percentage gain since November,
on Tuesday.
    Oil prices shuffled sideways, while iron ore futures dropped
nearly 3 percent.                
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

