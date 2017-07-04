Australia shares expected to be rangebound; NZ flat

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen trading in a narrow range on Wednesday as the market is set for a correction following the strong rally in the previous session. The benchmark was getting little help from broader U.S. peers as Wall Street was closed for a national holiday. The local share price index futures rose 0.105 percent, or 6 points, to 5,738, a 45.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1.8 percent, its highest percentage gain since November, on Tuesday. Oil prices shuffled sideways, while iron ore futures dropped nearly 3 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)