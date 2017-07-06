FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to edge lower, NZ stocks dip
July 6, 2017 / 10:12 PM / a month ago

Australian shares set to edge lower, NZ stocks dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to retreat
on Friday as iron ore futures remained in negative territory and
as Wall Street slipped, hurt by poor labor market data.
    Iron ore futures dropped for a third day while oil prices
settled slightly higher.                
    The index is also expected to mirror losses in Wall Street,
weighed down by disappointing labor market data along with
rising tensions in the North Korean peninsula.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent to 5,676, an 82.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark inched 0.1
percent lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent or 21.46 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

