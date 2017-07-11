FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to open steady, NZ stocks flat
July 11, 2017 / 10:28 PM / a month ago

Australia shares expected to open steady, NZ stocks flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a quiet
start on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stocks, which had a choppy
session driven by political news, including emails disclosed by
President Donald Trump's eldest son that cited Russian support
for his father's 2016 presidential campaign.
    Concerns about whether the Trump administration would be
able to push through its economic agenda this year have also
weighed on the market, especially after repeated delays in
getting a new healthcare bill passed.    
    Investors are keeping an eye on the upcoming semi-annual
monetary policy testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen and second-quarter earnings reports expected on Friday
from big U.S. banks.
    The local share price index futures          was down 0.053
percent to 5672, a 56.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to 5,728.9 on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
    


 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

