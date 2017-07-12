Australia shares poised to rebound, NZ edges up in early trade

July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday, tracking stocks on Wall Street, which rose after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank will gradually tighten policy and unwind its massive balance sheet. Yellen's dovish tone in her testimony to Congress boosted market sentiment on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrials closing at a fresh record high. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,651, a 22.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 1 percent to close at 5,673.8 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)