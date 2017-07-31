Australia shares set for a slow start, NZ flat

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Tuesday ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting later in the day where the central bank is expected to stand pat on its cash rate. The central bank is tipped by a majority of economists polled to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at its monthly policy meeting. The decision is due at 0430 GMT on Tuesday. However, commodity and energy stocks are expected to benefit from stronger metals and oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.02 percent, to 5,660 a 60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.02 percent on Tuesday, or 1.78 points to 7,692.21 at 2216 GMT. (Reporting by Binisha Ben; editing by Diane Craft)