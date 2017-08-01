FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat






#Banking and Financial News
August 1, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 5 days ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street where the Dow Jones
Industrials recorded a fifth straight session of gains to record
highs.
    Miners are expected to gain from rising metals prices.
                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.05
percent, or 3 points, to 5,711 - a 61.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
        rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dipped 0.06
percent, or 4.76 points, to 7,724.68 at 2220 GMT.

 (Reporting by Binisha Ben)

