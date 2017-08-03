FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
Australia shares set to edge lower, NZ flat
#Banking and Financial News
August 3, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 3 days ago

Australia shares set to edge lower, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Friday, under pressure from falling oil prices and
mirroring Wall Street, where technology stocks weighed down the
S&P 500        and the Nasdaq         indexes.
    Oil prices fell on Thursday, as cautious buying dried up
after U.S. crude rose to near $50 a barrel, on concerns of high
crude supplies from OPEC      .
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.02
percent, or 1 point, to 5,664, a 71.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed about 0.2 percent lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.05 percent, or 3.5 points, at 7,750.25 at 2216 GMT.

 (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)

