Australia shares expected to inch lower, NZ down

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to take a breather and snap five straight sessions of gains on Wednesday as base metal prices retreated after a strong rally. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, or 6 points to 5,865, a 24.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended up 0.7 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)