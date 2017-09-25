Australia shares expected to inch up; NZ flat

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge upward on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in commodities and soaring oil prices. Oil prices rose over 3 percent on Monday, with Brent hitting its highest in more than two years, as two big producers said the global market was on its way to rebalancing. The local share price index futures rose 0.25 percent to 5685, a 1.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.03 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.001 percent to 7,869.76 by 0912 GMT after posting a four-week closing high on Monday as business-friendly National Party won the largest number of votes in the general election. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)