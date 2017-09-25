FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to inch up; NZ flat
September 25, 2017

Australia shares expected to inch up; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
upward on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in commodities and
soaring oil prices. 
    Oil prices rose over 3 percent on Monday, with Brent hitting
its highest in more than two years, as two big producers said
the global market was on its way to rebalancing.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.25
percent to 5685, a 1.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.03 percent on
Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.001
percent to 7,869.76 by 0912 GMT after posting a four-week
closing high on Monday as business-friendly National Party won
the largest number of votes in the general election.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

