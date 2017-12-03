Australia shares expected to open lower, tracking Wall Street; NZ marginally down

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street, while material stocks might gain after base metals and iron ore prices hit fresh highs over the weekend. Wall Street fell on Friday after ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia's ambassador. Shanghai steel futures traded near their strongest level since mid-September on Friday and chalked up their biggest weekly gain in four months, supported by tighter supply in the world's top producer. Australian share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 1.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru)