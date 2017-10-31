FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares expected to open marginally higher; NZ slips in early trade
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 31, 2017 / 9:46 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Australia shares expected to open marginally higher; NZ slips in early trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Aaron Saldanha
    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly higher on Wednesday, as oil prices continued upward and
iron ore prices in China stabilised after four straight losing
days.
    Brent crude         ended 0.7 percent higher at $61.37. That
was up about 37 percent from its 2017 lows hit in June, fueled
by a pledge by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), Russia and other exporters to hold back about
1.8 million BPD in production to tighten markets.      
    Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange          
steadied at 428 yuan a tonne by the close, after four
consecutive days of losses, ending the month 5.8 percent lower.
          
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, or 24 points, to 5,912, a 3-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark fell 0.17 percent on Tuesday. PMI data
released on Tuesday showed the Chinese economy cooling, a
concern as it is a key market for Australian resource exports.
            
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent, or 11.74 points to 8,134.6 in early trade. The country
is set to release its unemployment rate for the third quarter,
which is expected to have hit a nine-year low.             

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.