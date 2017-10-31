Australia shares expected to open marginally higher; NZ slips in early trade

By Aaron Saldanha Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, as oil prices continued upward and iron ore prices in China stabilised after four straight losing days. Brent crude ended 0.7 percent higher at $61.37. That was up about 37 percent from its 2017 lows hit in June, fueled by a pledge by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other exporters to hold back about 1.8 million BPD in production to tighten markets. Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange steadied at 428 yuan a tonne by the close, after four consecutive days of losses, ending the month 5.8 percent lower. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 24 points, to 5,912, a 3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.17 percent on Tuesday. PMI data released on Tuesday showed the Chinese economy cooling, a concern as it is a key market for Australian resource exports. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent, or 11.74 points to 8,134.6 in early trade. The country is set to release its unemployment rate for the third quarter, which is expected to have hit a nine-year low. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)