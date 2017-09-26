Australia shares expected to open steady; NZ muted

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Wednesday taking cues from Wall Street which closed steady after tech stocks bounced back and remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen increased expectations of a December rate hike. The Federal reserve needs to carry on gradual rate hikes and it would be imprudent to leave rates unchanged until inflation reached Fed's 2-percent target, said Yellen. The Australian share price index futures rose 0.28 percent or 16 points to 5,675, a 4.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.22 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.06 percent to 7,882.410 by 2104 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)