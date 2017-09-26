FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to open steady; NZ muted
September 26, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in 23 days

Australia shares expected to open steady; NZ muted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
flat on Wednesday taking cues from Wall Street which closed
steady after tech stocks bounced back and remarks from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen increased expectations of a December rate hike. 
    The Federal reserve needs to carry on gradual rate hikes and
it would be imprudent to leave rates unchanged until inflation
reached Fed's 2-percent target, said Yellen.     
    The Australian share price index futures          rose 0.28
percent or 16 points to 5,675, a 4.0-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.22 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.06
percent to 7,882.410 by 2104 GMT.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)

