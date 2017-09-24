Australia shares expected to perk up, NZ flat

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to pick up on Monday backed by firm oil prices and a positive finish last week on Wall Street. Oil prices ended about 1 percent higher on Friday as OPEC members said they may wait till January to make a decision about the extension of output cuts. Wall Street ended marginally higher on Friday as worries about Washington's latest healthcare legislation proposal lost steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.123 percent, or 7 points, to 5,679, a 3.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)