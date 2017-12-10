FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

December 10, 2017 / 9:23 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Australia shares expected to start week higher, NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Monday, following Friday's gains on Wall Street on
better than expected jobs data, and supported by firm commodity
prices.
    U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid
broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent
hurricanes faded, Labor Department data showed, topping
expectations of a rise in jobs of 200,000.             
    Australian share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, or 23 points, to 6024 - a 29.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark ended up 0.3 percent on Friday and gained
about 0.1 percent on the week.
    New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2 percent to
8218.50 by 2107 GMT.

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
