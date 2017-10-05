FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares look set for strong start; NZ up slightly
October 5, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 13 days ago

Australia shares look set for strong start; NZ up slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street climbing to yet another
record, a recovery in oil prices, and copper ending on a
positive note on Thursday are expected to help Australian shares
open higher in their last session of the week.
    The local share price index futures          jumped 0.6
percent, or 36 points, to 5,670, an 18.2-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. In the previous
session, the benchmark closed flat at 5,651.8.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 3.53
points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,977.8 at 2105 GMT.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)

