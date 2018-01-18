Australia shares poised to climb; NZ inches up

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge up on Friday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, with material stocks leading the gains on a jump in base metal prices. Copper climbed on Thursday on a strong performance by China's industrial sector, while Chinese iron ore futures rose as firmer steel prices helped the raw material rebound after a five-day slide, with coke prices also recovering. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 20 points, to 5972, a 42.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)