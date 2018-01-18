FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Australia shares poised to climb; NZ inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge up
on Friday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, with
material stocks leading the gains on a jump in base metal
prices.
    Copper climbed on Thursday on a strong performance by
China's industrial sector, while Chinese iron ore futures rose
as firmer steel prices helped the raw material rebound after a
five-day slide, with coke prices also recovering.        
          
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 20 points, to 5972, a 42.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
flat on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)
