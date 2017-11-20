FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ marginally lower
#Banking and Financial News
November 20, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ marginally lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to open higher
on Tuesday, in line with U.S. markets, which ticked up
overnight, while strong commodity prices are expected to
underpin the gains in the material sector.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher on Monday,
pushed by a bounce back in industrials, while the technology-led
gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were kept in check by declines
in healthcare stocks.     
     Meanwhile, Chinese iron ore futures shed early losses, and
rallied more than 1 percent on Monday, as steel prices recovered
after a three-day slide.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent or 22 points, a 37.3-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent or 5.980 points to 8,083.820 in early trade.


 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
