February 1, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia shares seen edging down; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge lower
at open on Friday, as gains on Wall Street lost steam after bond
yields rose.
    Wall Street gave up earlier gains on Thursday as the U.S.
Treasuries market started February on a sour note. The 10-year
yield hit a near four-year peak after economic indicators seemed
to confirm the Federal Reserve's inflation outlook.           
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent or 16 points to 6,021, a 72.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
climbed 0.9 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade. 


 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by William
Maclean)
