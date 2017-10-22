Australia shares seen edging higher on Wall St cues, metal prices

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher and head for their ninth straight session of gains on Monday, taking cues from record finishes on Wall Street in the previous session, while strong metal prices are also likely to lift miners. U.S. stocks hit record closing highs on Friday after the U.S. Senate's approval of a 2018 budget blueprint lifted hopes that President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan may move forward. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 5 points to 5,895, a 12-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand was closed due to a holiday for Labour Day. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dale Hudson)