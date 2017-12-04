FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening lower; NZ inches down
December 4, 2017 / 9:19 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Australia shares seen opening lower; NZ inches down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower at the opening on Tuesday ahead of a central bank interest
rate meeting to be held later in the day.
    Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Reserve Bank of
Australia to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent
at its December policy meeting.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5
percent, or 30 points to 5,966, a 19.6 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
down 0.07 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.1
percent, or 7.75 points, lower at 8,177.12 at 2106 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)

