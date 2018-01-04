FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen pushing higher; NZ flat
#Banking and Financial News
January 4, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia shares seen pushing higher; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to push
higher on Friday and finish the first week in 2018 on top,
supported by rallying oil prices and record shattering runs by
global shares.
    Major U.S. indexes scaled to levels unseen before on
Thursday, propelled by strong U.S. private jobs numbers, while
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe broke a new record,
                last gaining 0.8 percent.     
    Oil rose to its highest since May 2015, on concerns that
unrest in Iran and another decline in U.S. inventories could hit
supply.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7
percent or 42 points to 6,066, a 11.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.1 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
flat in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
