FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen set for a higher start; NZ edges up
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 2, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 16 days ago

Australia shares seen set for a higher start; NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a higher
open on Tuesday with a strong handover from Wall Street, but
investors may remain cautious ahead of a central bank meeting
decision on interest rates due later in the day.     
    A Reuters poll showed that the Reserve Bank of Australia is
expected to stand pat on its interest rate at a record low of
1.5 percent at its October meeting.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 19 points, to 5,731, a 1.7-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.8 percent higher in its previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.04
percent, or 3.16 points, to 7,932.05 at 2107 GMT.
       

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.