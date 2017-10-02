Australia shares seen set for a higher start; NZ edges up

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a higher open on Tuesday with a strong handover from Wall Street, but investors may remain cautious ahead of a central bank meeting decision on interest rates due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed that the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to stand pat on its interest rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at its October meeting. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 19 points, to 5,731, a 1.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.8 percent higher in its previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.04 percent, or 3.16 points, to 7,932.05 at 2107 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)