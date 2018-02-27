Australia shares seen set for a lower start; NZ down

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening lower on Wednesday following a weak lead from Wall Street overnight, and as material and energy stocks may face some pressure from falling iron ore and oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent, or 35 points to 6,001, a 55.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.14 percent, or 12.07 points lower to 8,348.31 by 2110 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)