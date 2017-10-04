Australia shares set for a steady start; NZ lower

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Thursday, despite positive leads from Wall Street, as investors will be watching out for August retail sales figures and trade balance data expected later in the day, while a continued dip in oil prices might pressure energy stocks. Retail sales in July were flat, missing estimates, as consumers, burdened by stagnant wages and rising utility bills, sharply cut back their spending at department stores and on household goods. Trade surplus for the month had also narrowed. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 19 points, to 5,647, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday dented by a decline in energy stocks and a weaker local currency. The Aussie since picked up after the U.S. dollar lost momentum on speculation regarding the next Federal Reserve Chair. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 6.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,493.43 at 2103 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)