Australia shares set for higher open; NZ up

March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to climb higher on Monday, taking cues from a jump on Wall Street as fears of inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes ebbed following a strong U.S. jobs report. Oil prices are also likely to support sentiment, having risen nearly $2 on Friday after two days of declines. The local share price index futures rose 1 percent or 57 points to 6,020, a 56.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)