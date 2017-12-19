Australia shares set for subdued start after U.S. tax vote; NZ down

December 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking stocks in the United States, which eased after the U.S. House Of Representatives passed a long-awaited tax reform bill. The plan, which includes steep tax cuts for businesses and temporary tax cuts for individuals, will now be sent to the Senate for approval . The local share price index futures fell 12 points to 6064, a 7.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent to close near a 10-year high on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 8383.02 by 2103 GMT. (Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)