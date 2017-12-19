FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for subdued start after U.S. tax vote; NZ down
December 19, 2017 / 9:22 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Australia shares set for subdued start after U.S. tax vote; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    December 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking stocks in the United States, which
eased after the U.S. House Of Representatives passed a
long-awaited tax reform bill.
    The plan, which includes steep tax cuts for businesses and
temporary tax cuts for individuals, will now be sent to the
Senate for approval             .
    The local share price index futures          fell 12 points
to 6064, a 7.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent to close
near a 10-year high on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent to 8383.02 by 2103 GMT. 


 (Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

