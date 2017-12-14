FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for subdued start; NZ flat
December 14, 2017 / 9:09 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Australia shares set for subdued start; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued
open on Friday after snapping five straight sessions of gains a
day earlier, with financials and materials stocks expected to
tick lower.
    The local share price index futures          rose 2 points
to 6015.0, a 3.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.06
percent in early trade, hovering around record levels touched a
day earlier.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
