FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ down
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 8, 2017 / 9:45 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Australia shares set to edge higher; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick up
on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which closed at a
record high, though lower commodity prices might weigh on the
index.
    Oil prices settled slightly lower on Wednesday after U.S.
government data showed rising domestic crude production, while
the price of aluminium slipped further as investors judged its
recent rally as being mainly driven by speculators rather than
supply/demand factors.              
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 12 points to 6,010, a 6.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
up 0.03 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.5
percent or 44.01 points to 7,996.41 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.