Australia shares set to extend rally; NZ flat
January 7, 2018 / 9:34 PM / a day ago

Australia shares set to extend rally; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to extend
gains to a fourth straight session on Monday after touching
10-year highs last week, following a strong leads from Wall
Street.
    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their best weekly gains in
more than a year on Friday as technology stocks helped lift
major indexes to records.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent or 18 points to 6,092, a 30.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.7 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped
marginally lower after nudging a fresh record high in early
trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
