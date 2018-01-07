Australia shares set to extend rally; NZ flat

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to extend gains to a fourth straight session on Monday after touching 10-year highs last week, following a strong leads from Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their best weekly gains in more than a year on Friday as technology stocks helped lift major indexes to records. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent or 18 points to 6,092, a 30.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped marginally lower after nudging a fresh record high in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)