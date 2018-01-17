FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
January 17, 2018 / 9:18 PM / a day ago

Australia shares set to follow Wall Street's rally; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Thursday, taking their cue from Wall Street which climbed on
higher earnings expectations.
    Investors' expectations for higher earnings lifted U.S.
stocks across sectors on Wednesday, with the main Wall Street
indexes all rising about one percent.             
    Australian share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 9 points to 5,969, a 46.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.5 percent on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Catherine Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
