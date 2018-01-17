Australia shares set to follow Wall Street's rally; NZ up

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Thursday, taking their cue from Wall Street which climbed on higher earnings expectations. Investors' expectations for higher earnings lifted U.S. stocks across sectors on Wednesday, with the main Wall Street indexes all rising about one percent. Australian share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 9 points to 5,969, a 46.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)