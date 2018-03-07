FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Australia shares set to inch up; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly higher on Thursday, despite a poor run up from Wall
Street but may see some pressure from BHP shares which are to
trade ex-dividend. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, or 22 points, to 5,919, a 17-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
dropped 1.01 pct in the previous session. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)
