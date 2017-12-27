FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to make modest gains; NZ slips
December 27, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australia shares set to make modest gains; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares may gain marginally at
Thursday's opening, with higher metal prices and a muted
performance in Wall Street stocks.
    Benchmark copper         on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 1.6 percent at $7,239 a tonne, having touched $7,259, its
highest since January 2014. Meanwhile, aluminium prices        
rose 2.7 percent to $2,252 a tonne, their highest since March
2012.        
    Gains in technology stocks offset losses in the energy
sector on Wall Street, in thin trade.     
    The local share price index futures          gained 2 points
to reach 6,024, a 45.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.2 points on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
modestly in early trade, down as much as 0.1 percent as health
care and real estate stocks weighed on the index.

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)

