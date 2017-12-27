Australia shares set to make modest gains; NZ slips

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares may gain marginally at Thursday's opening, with higher metal prices and a muted performance in Wall Street stocks. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.6 percent at $7,239 a tonne, having touched $7,259, its highest since January 2014. Meanwhile, aluminium prices rose 2.7 percent to $2,252 a tonne, their highest since March 2012. Gains in technology stocks offset losses in the energy sector on Wall Street, in thin trade. The local share price index futures gained 2 points to reach 6,024, a 45.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 points on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell modestly in early trade, down as much as 0.1 percent as health care and real estate stocks weighed on the index. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)