Australia shares set to open higher; New Zealand up

By Aditya Soni Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, following gains on Wall Street helped largely by financials, as investors look ahead to the culmination of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The Fed on Wednesday is expected to announce the beginning of a plan to reduce its $4.5-trillion portfolio of assets, and while the U.S. central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, investors will be on the lookout for clues regarding a possible rate rise in December. The local share price index futures rose 0.23 percent, or 13 points, to 5727, a 13.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.07 percent to 7770.310 by 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)