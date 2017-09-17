Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch up on Monday, taking leads from Wall Street’s strong finish in the previous session, though lower metal prices could weigh on miners. U.S. stocks indices reached record highs on Friday, with the S&P 500 crossing 2,500 points as investors shrugged off the latest missile test by Pyongyang. Steel futures in China posted their biggest weekly loss since early June on Friday, while copper recorded its biggest weekly price fall since March due to profit-taking. The local share price index futures rose 0.28 percent or 16 points to 5708, a 13.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.10 percent to 7754.680 by 2206 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)