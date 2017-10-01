FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ down
October 1, 2017

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen entering the
first session of the last quarter of the year higher, tracking
gains from Wall Street which finished higher in its previous
session, and positive factory data out of China over the
weekend. 
    China, Australia's biggest trading partner, saw its
manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace since 2012 in
September, official Purchasing Managers' Index showed on
Saturday.             
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.25
percent, or 14 points to 5,682, a 0.4 point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark had
risen 0.2 pct on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.15 percent, or 12.08 pints to 7,918.32, at 2106 GMT.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

