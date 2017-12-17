FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips
#Banking and Financial News
December 17, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 days ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Monday, ending a two-session losing run, following
progress made with U.S. tax reform legislation and metal prices
which firmed going into the weekend with copper hitting a
three-week high on Friday.
    Top U.S. Republicans said on Sunday that they expected
Congress to pass a tax code overhaul this week, with a Senate
vote as early as Tuesday and President Donald Trump aiming to
sign the bill by week's end.              
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7
percent, or 29 points, to 6,037, a 40-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.2 percent on Friday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
fell 0.2 percent in early trade.    

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian
Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
