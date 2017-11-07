Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to retreat on Wednesday from their near 10 year-highs recorded in the previous session, tracking a sell-off in Wall Street, with energy stocks hurt by a slip in oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.367 percent, or 22 points to 5,979, a 35.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 26.43 points to 8,03.24 in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)