Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down
#Banking and Financial News
November 14, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Wednesday, pressured by a decline in oil and metal prices
that hurt related commodity stocks and by a fall on Wall Street
that dented investor sentiment. 
    Oil prices fell for a third day in a row on Tuesday after
the International Energy Agency forecast rising U.S. crude
output and a fall in global demand growth.      
    Nickel prices fell more than 5 percent on Tuesday, while
iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange           were
4.6 percent lower at 2120 GMT.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent, or 23 points, to 5953, a 15.746-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.8 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)

