Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, pressured by a decline in oil and metal prices that hurt related commodity stocks and by a fall on Wall Street that dented investor sentiment. Oil prices fell for a third day in a row on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency forecast rising U.S. crude output and a fall in global demand growth. Nickel prices fell more than 5 percent on Tuesday, while iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were 4.6 percent lower at 2120 GMT. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, or 23 points, to 5953, a 15.746-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)