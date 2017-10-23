FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat
#Banking and Financial News
October 23, 2017 / 9:17 PM / in a day

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open in
negative territory on Tuesday, tracking weakness in U.S. stocks,
while continuing strength in metal prices are likely to buoy
material stocks.    
    U.S. stocks retreated from record positions on Monday as
technology and industrial shares weighed on Wall Street indexes,
while Chinese iron ore futures hit three-week highs.     
                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 5 points to 5,870, a 24-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark snapped an eight-session streak of gains to
fall 0.2 percent on Monday, as investors took profits.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1 in
early trade.      

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)

