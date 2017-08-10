FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ lower
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 10, 2017 / 10:09 PM / in 2 months

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to extend losses on Friday,
tracking Wall Street as investors moved to safe-haven assets following an
increasingly aggressive exchange of threats between the United States and North
Korea.
    Wall Street's S&P 500 index        had its biggest one-day decline in almost
three months on Thursday.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.2 percent, or 68 points,
 to 5,631, a 129.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.7 percent, or 51.25
points, to 7,738.46 at 2205 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.